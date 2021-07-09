When Aamir Khan was turned away by guards manning Sourav Ganguly’s residence, see video

In a sequel to this video, Khan and his wife Kiran Rao can be seen having dinner with Dada and his family narrating the day's prank evoking a huge laughter at the dining table. (Credit: YouTube/puccaiidiot)

Would you believe that actor Aamir Khan, who is one of industry’s most sought after actors, was turned away by a few security guards manning the residence of Sourav Ganguly. In the year 2009 Khan, after wrapping up the shoot of 3 Idiots, had gone to meet former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly at his Kolkata home only to be denied entry by Dada’s security guards. Before you begin pondering how come the security guards did not recognise superstar Aamir Khan, you must know that Khan had worn a disguise and been acting just like a crazy Dada fan wanting to get clicked with his idol.

Khan in an over 3 km minute video is seen getting off a vehicle near Dada’s residence with his disguise on and walking with a strange gait. He is also carrying a bag on his bag which looks similar to that carried by an ordinary salesman. The devotion-laced smile on his face, expressive of a fan’s excitement before meeting Dada, is hard to miss along with a strange Bengali-tinged English accent. Khan then walks on the Kolkata streets asking by-standers for directions to Dada’s residence in the strange accent. Upon reaching the gate of Dada’s mansion, Khan sheepishly tells a bunch of security guards that he wants to be clicked with Ganguly and he is one of his great fans. Used to such nuisance everyday, the security guards shake their heads in a negative and tell him that Ganguly is not at home.

Like an ardent fan, Khan refuses to buy the alibi and insists on meeting Ganguly which makes security guards create new alibis. While a security guard tells Khan that Ganguly has gone to the Eden Garden stadium, another stretches the alibi further and tells him that he has gone to Jadavpur. Unconvinced, Khan starts asking people living in Dada’s neighbour if they had seen Dada going out of his residence. True to his acting skills and aided by his disguise, not a single person in the whole video takes a second look at Khan and all take Khan as just another crazy fan. In the end, Khan in a parting shot appears to be elated by just being able to visit Dada’s residence and promises that he will wait for the cricketer to come back and meet him. In a sequel to this video, Khan and his wife Kiran Rao can be seen having dinner with Dada and his family narrating the day’s prank evoking a huge laughter at the dining table.