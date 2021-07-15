What to watch this weekend: Malik, Never Have I Ever Season 2, My Amanda

There is a no better deal than watching exciting OTT shows and films from the comfort of your home. (Credit: Amazon Prime/YouTube)

With the weekend knocking on the door, it is time to zero in the latest releases on the OTT platforms. Amidst the fear of the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic and scorching heat of July, outdoor plans are unlikely to give you the weekend thrill. Therefore, it appears that there is a no better deal than watching exciting OTT shows and films from the comfort of your home. Here is a list of exciting shows and web series that have been released this week and have the potential to make you glued to your television screens for the binge watch.

1. Malik: Amazon Prime Video

The show which has Fahadh Faasil as the central protagonist has the potential to keep you hooked to your screen. Directed by Mahesh Narayan, the show is based on the extraordinary feat of Sulaiman Malik(played by Faasil) in challenging corruption and becoming a guiding light of his community.

2. Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix

Based on the life of an Indian immigrant family in US, the show which has been directed by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher traces the life of a teenager Devi Vishwakumar who finds a new love interest and exciting classmates and her relationship with her somewhat conservative mother. While the outside world for the teenager is welcoming and exciting, reconciling with her conservative mother is a hard nut to crack.

3. My Amanda: Netflix

As per the film synopsis on Netflix, My Amanda is a story about two extremely close friends who share every bit of their lives with each other. Even as the world around both the characters takes drastic turns, the companionship and sweet friendship between the two remains unadulterated and unchanged. The mutual bond between the two not only remains constant but also becomes a source for them to tackle their life challenges. The Filipino film is streaming live on Netflix.