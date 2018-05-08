What is Met Gala?

Priyanka Chopra attended Met Gala 2018. (Reuters)

The Met Gala, also known as the most fashionable night of the year, was kicked off on Monday. The event began on the iconic stairs of Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and is a fundraising benefit for the museum, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. The event had started in 1946 and over the decades, has become a grand affair. The world’s best achievers in all the spheres of music, film, Broadway, and fashion, as well as simple supernova personalities.

This year the theme of the gala was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and the guests were seen dressed up as heavenly figures to sweep up the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra, walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown accessorised with a bejewelled hood while Deepika Padukone wore a red Prabal Gaurang gown with an extended thigh slit along with diamond and pearl earrings. This year’s co-chairs included Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

Amal Clooney and Rita Ora were among the early arrivals to this year’s Met Gala, the annual fundraising fete in New York that brings out Hollywood’s elite for an evening of fashion and charity. Clooney, arrived early in a striking silver corseted top, matched with black slacks and a cascading metallic, rose-patterned skirt. The ensemble, from designer Richard Quinn, made a crinkling sound all the way the Met’s iconic steps.

Other stars who appeared at the Met Gala 2018 are:

1- Rihanna: The R&B singer donned a pope-inspired ensemble, including a jewelled mitre. Rihanna is co-chairing the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

2- Katy Perry: Katy Perry attended the Met Gala and dressed as an angel.

3- Madonna: Madonna’s outfit was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The singer — who had her own bout of controversy with the Catholic Church when she released her 1989 music video for “Like a Virgin” — wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a diamond-encrusted headdress.

4- Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner wore a white jumpsuit to the event.

5- Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian wore a form-fitting dress with embroidered crosses.

6- Sarah Jessica Parker: The Sex and the City star walked the carpet wearing an ornate headpiece that included figurines.

7- Amber Heard: Amber Heard donned a golden halo in line with the theme.

8- Amanda Seyfried: The actress was wearing a golden gown and tiara by Prada.