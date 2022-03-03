What is Binge-worthy in March: OTT releases from Ajay Devgn’s Rudra to Bridgerton 2

Some of these series are returning with a second instalment like Netflix’s second most-watched show last year, Bridgerton, SonyLIV’s Undekhi

The OTT platforms are all stocked up for March binge watching and looks like it is a mix of fair amount of age of seat thrillers and some romance. Some of these series are returning with a second instalment like Netflix’s second most-watched show last year, Bridgerton, SonyLIV’s Undekhi. Ajay Devgn is also making his web series debut this month. Here’s what all is binge-worthy in Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee, Hotstar.

Rudra: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is an official Hindi remake of the hit BBC series Luther, starring Idris Elba. It brings back Ajay Devg’s back in a tough cop avatar and also stars Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Raashi Khanna. The series delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and shows how the detective solves them.

Streams from March 4

Jalsa: Amazon prime

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni directed Vidya Balan again in Jalsa. The series also features Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla as well. The film that comes after International women’s Day promises to be a captivating tale shown through the eyes of a journalist and a cook.

Streams from March 18

Sutliyan: ZEE5

Starring Ayesha Raaza, Vivaan Shah, Plaabita Borthakur the series is a slice of life story where children return to their family home in Bhopal weeks before the Diwali and the drama unfolds. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh is making his digital debut with the ZEE5 show.

Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix

The English royals are back. The last season was about Daphne Bridgerton finding her life partner and a whirlwind romance with Duke of Hastings, this season will see the story of Lord Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling. Lady Wistletown is back too with her stack of gossip.

Eternally Confused and Eagar for Love: Netflix

This one is by the Akhtar siblings, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. The plot is a situational comedy about an awkward 24-year-old boy Ray, navigating through adulthood and dating world with the help of his ‘inner voice’ and goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself. The ensemble cast includes actors Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee, and Dala among others.

Streams from March 18

The Adam Project: Netflix

The film is a time travel saga and appears to be an action comedy. It is directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levi and stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. The short description of the film reads, “Past, meet future.”

Streams from March 11

Apharan 2: Voot select

Piloted by Arunoday Singh, the second season is yet another crime thriller with a nexus of police, politicians and criminals. The show also stars Nidhi singh, Saaanand Verma, veteran star Jeetdra Kapoor. Its tagline reads “Saabka Katega Dobara”

Streams from March