What does it take to cast for a film like Brahmāstra, director Ayan Mukerji explains

If you haven’t watched Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Par One – Shiva yet, then you can now do it on Disney+Hotstar from November 4. The film is releasing on the streaming platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Sharing insights into putting together the perfect ensemble for this path-breaking film, Ayan Mukerji said, “When we started writing the characters, I was very clear about who they were and what I wanted them to represent. And I got very lucky, that some of the best talent in the country – not only liked those characters but supported the overall vision of the project and what we are trying to create. I am very grateful to the entire cast for that support. It has made Brahmāstra what it is today!”

The director also shared how his working relationship with Ranbir Kapoor played a part in the making of the film. “He has been a true partner in this journey. He was the first person I told when the idea came to me. Outside the film, and contributing as an actor, and a producer on Brahmāstra, he is family. Someone who will always support me. Ranbir’s involvement is paramount! In my work, in my life, in my career, and definitely in Brahmāstra and its journey ahead,” he said.

