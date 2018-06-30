What all Swara Bhasker said at the Express Adda – Full details here

Swara Bhasker at the Express Adda (Image: Neeraj Priyadarshi)

“THIS IS a job interview which I feel I am not going to get.”

With this opening, actor Swara Bhasker set the tone for the Express Adda Thursday evening.

Blending the personal with the political, she fielded a range of questions — from her choice in films to her social media account.

She has been at the receiving end of trolling on varied social media platforms for her liberal opinions. During the question and answer session, she was asked about contemporary feminism by a BJP worker who drew parallels between women across the globe who voted for right wing leaders like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Quick to the take she responded: “I have not used the term feminism today on this platform. It’s a historical movement, very diverse…replete with conversations and contradictions. For me, it’s all about equality — not just of representation, but also of opportunity and accountability — which not just women but many communities in India lack,” said the actor. We need to have more of a say in subjects beyond what we are going to cook today, she said.

The actor also touched upon the choice of roles she has been offered and the ones that she would like to be offered. “A historical character for sure — a biopic. And yes I would like to play a man, not just a tomboy or chop my hair. But to cross gender lines,” said Bhasker.

“It was fully the naatch gaana of Bollywood that motivated me to move to Mumbai. It is completely pathetic, sad and narcissistic — the reason that I wanted to move to Bollywood: to appear in the TV show Chitrahaar,” said Bhasker as she spoke of her journey in the Hindi film industry.

Speaking on her latest film, Veere di Wedding, she said the female-driven film has cracked a glass ceiling in Bollywood by earning a ‘double-digit crore’ figure on opening day and a place in the `100-crore-club which is otherwise ‘a hero-led bastion with typical hero-driven and formula films’.

“A female-driven film with four girls, produced by two women, and one of the writers is a girl, has made money in the mainstream commercial space. One of the producers Ekta Kapoor had put out a tweet that for the longest time, who she called ‘trade uncles’, have clapped her on the back and said ‘gaana bada accha hai, lekin koi baat nahi, auraton ki picturey chalti nahi hai, content bada accha hai, par auraton ki picturey khulti nahi hai’, by that they mean Friday collection. I think Veere… has really cracked that glass ceiling by giving an opening and making money,” she said.

She said that the #MeToo movement started in Hollywood as the industry and media at large in the West have become more receptive to women issues and stories of sexual harassment. Placing it in the Indian context, Bhasker said that actors and actresses will feel safe to share their stories when the society will not label them as publicity hungry.

“I don’t know if I want to tell a survivor to tell her story and then get her trolled on social media and have channels putting mics on her face asking her really insensitive questions…I don’t know if I should put them through that without being able to guarantee enough of us who will stand by her publicly,” she said.

The 30-year-old also said that it isn’t fair to ask Bollywood actors to speak up. “Are we ready as a society to listen to people who have an opinion which is not in tandem with the dominant opinion?”

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. Past guests include the Dalai Lama, J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, veteran journalist Mark Tully, herpetologist Romulus Whitaker, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and actor Tabu.