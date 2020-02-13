Wendell Rodricks no more! Smriti Irani, Priya Dutt, Shashi Tharoor pay tributes to ace designer

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2020 5:18:20 PM

After the news of Wendell Rodricks' death broke out, condolences from Bollywood celebrities, politicians, authors and other famous personalities started coming in.

wendell rodricks death, wendell rodricks, wendell rodricks death reason, wendell rodricks cause of death, wendell rodricks family, wendell rodricks illness, wendell rodricks how did he die, wendell rodricks dies, wendell rodricks disease, wendell rodricks death date, how did wendell rodricks die, smriti irani, priya dutt, shashi tharoor, sabyasachi mukherjeeWendell Rodricks death: The 59-year-old designer was also a gay rights activist. (Instagram pic)

Wendell Rodricks death: Following a prolonged illness, ace fashion designer and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday, February 12. The 59-year-old designer was also a gay rights activist. Confirming the news of his demise, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency in Goa, Nilakanth Halarnkar, reportedly said that the designer died on Wednesday at 5.45 PM after ailing for a long time. Halarnkar was also a longtime associate of Wendell Rodricks.

After the news of Wendell Rodricks’ death broke out, condolences from Bollywood celebrities, politicians, authors and other famous personalities started coming in. Most celebrities took to Twitter to express their sadness and offer their condolence and prayers. These celebrities included Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, author and columnist Shobhaa De, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and many others.

Extending her condolences, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani wrote on her official Twitter handle that she was shocked to learn about Rodricks’ demise. She extended her condolences to his near and dear ones. Author Shobhaa De also tweeted her condolences. Saying ‘farewell’, De said Rodricks’ legacy was a beautiful one.

Calling Rodricks an original and a man of courage and conviction, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that perhaps Heaven needed all the qualities in one man as possessed by Rodricks.

 

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to Instagram to share his condolence. In his story on the social media platform, Sabyasachi paid rich tributes to the Wendell Rodricks. He said that it was indeed a sad day for the Indian fashion industry.

Congress leader Priya Dutt was also one of the famous personalities who expressed her grief on Twitter. Dutt said that Rodricks was someone who always followed his passion – be it his work or his activism.

