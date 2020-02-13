Wendell Rodricks no more! Smriti Irani, Priya Dutt, Shashi Tharoor pay tributes to ace designer

Wendell Rodricks death: The 59-year-old designer was also a gay rights activist. (Instagram pic)

Wendell Rodricks death: Following a prolonged illness, ace fashion designer and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday, February 12. The 59-year-old designer was also a gay rights activist. Confirming the news of his demise, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency in Goa, Nilakanth Halarnkar, reportedly said that the designer died on Wednesday at 5.45 PM after ailing for a long time. Halarnkar was also a longtime associate of Wendell Rodricks.

After the news of Wendell Rodricks’ death broke out, condolences from Bollywood celebrities, politicians, authors and other famous personalities started coming in. Most celebrities took to Twitter to express their sadness and offer their condolence and prayers. These celebrities included Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, author and columnist Shobhaa De, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and many others.

Extending her condolences, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani wrote on her official Twitter handle that she was shocked to learn about Rodricks’ demise. She extended her condolences to his near and dear ones. Author Shobhaa De also tweeted her condolences. Saying ‘farewell’, De said Rodricks’ legacy was a beautiful one.

Calling Rodricks an original and a man of courage and conviction, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that perhaps Heaven needed all the qualities in one man as possessed by Rodricks.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace ?? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

Farewell ! Always true to your heart.

The baton was passed on…

The label lives!

What a beautiful legacy…@Wendellrodricks #wendellrodricks pic.twitter.com/A7o5VDvli0 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 12, 2020

Too shocked and saddened by the passing away of #WendellRodricks, he was not only a legend in the fashion world but a beautiful compassionate human being. He followed his passion, through his work and his activism. He was a blessed soul. RIP Wendell ?? — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) February 12, 2020

Shocked by the news of @Wendellrodricks‘ passing: https://t.co/W3CDCwo1va An original, a man of courage & conviction, a fashion icon & a social activist — perhaps Heaven needed all those qualities in one man. RIP. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 12, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

He will be cherished not only as an fashion industry icon but as a gentle kind friend . #RipWendellRodricks . — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks,

My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/1aEAbMzyMS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 12, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can’t believe it. #WendellRodricks — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 12, 2020

Shocked at the passing of designer extraordinaire @Wendellrodricks A pioneer and a genuine original, a master of the simple flowing silhouette, Wendell stood apart from his peers with his unique vision Will be sorely missed ???? — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 12, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of acclaimed fashion designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ellp7TYY51 — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) February 12, 2020

Can’t believe this icon in the fashion world left us suddenly this evening. Wendell Rodricks lived and died for Goa. R. I. P Wendell. pic.twitter.com/uU1rm7ewJQ — Elvis Gomes (@ielvisgomes) February 12, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of dear friend Wendell.. ?

So passionate, so loving and so classy.. deep loss…Strength to you Jerome?? RIP #WendellRodricks pic.twitter.com/hDvx3wWu1N — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) February 12, 2020

Really sad to hear about the passing of Wendell Rodricks fashion designer activist , a son of Goa and a wonderful human being — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 12, 2020

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to Instagram to share his condolence. In his story on the social media platform, Sabyasachi paid rich tributes to the Wendell Rodricks. He said that it was indeed a sad day for the Indian fashion industry.

Congress leader Priya Dutt was also one of the famous personalities who expressed her grief on Twitter. Dutt said that Rodricks was someone who always followed his passion – be it his work or his activism.