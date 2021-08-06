Weekend watchlist: Dial 100 to Navarasa — films and shows to binge on

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, Dial 100 is directed by Rensil D’Silva. (Picture courtesy: IE)

The weekend is upon us and, with it, new films and web series are hitting streaming platforms such as ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix. So, get your favourite snack out, put your feet up and binge on some of the hottest shows on the Internet.

Dial 100 on ZEE5

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, Dial 100 is directed by Rensil D’Silva. The film narrates the events of a single night when police officer Nikhil Sood (Bajpayee) gets a call from Seema Pallav (Gupta), a distressed mother seeking vengeance for deceased son. Nikhil realises the familiarity in Seema’s voice and very soon finds out that they have history. The call soon turns Nikhil’s whole world upside down as Seema proceeds to kidnap his wife, Pallavi (Tanwar).

Navarasa on Netflix

An anthology in Tamil, Navarasa’s basis are the nine emotions — compassion, anger, courage, fear, disgust, love, laughter, wonder, and peace. Some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema star in the anthology, including Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Saravanan, Prakash Raj, Alagam Perumal, Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aishwarya Rajessh, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the nine short films. Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, K.V. Anand, Rathindran Prasad have directed the nine short films.

Cruel Summer on Amazon Prime Video

A psychological thriller starring Olivia Holt, Michael Landes, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Allius Barnes, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, Sarah Drew and Blake Lee, the 10-part mini-series reads is described as an unconventional series taking place over three summers in the 1990s. Cruel Summer follows the disappearance of a popular teen, and the transformation of a seemingly awkward outlier to the town’s most popular girl who eventually becomes America’s most despised person.

The Legend of Hanuman on Disney Plus Hotstar

The second season of the animated series is narrated by television star Sharad Kelkar. It will showcase another chapter in Lord Hanuman’s life. The 13-episode series will stream in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and Malayalam.