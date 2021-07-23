Weekend Bingewaatch: From Hungama 2 to 14 Phere, here’s what to watch on OTT this week

Films to stream on OTT thsi weekend

OTT platforms are adding an exciting range of content for the binge-watchers before the weekend starts. All the major OTT platforms are coming with some new releases. While Shilpa Shettys’ comeback movie Hungama 2 arrives on Hotstar, Netflix brings a romantic anthology, ‘Feels Like Ishq’. Here’s a list of shows that can fill your weekend if you do not intend to go out.

Hungama 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar

The story that looks like a sequel to 2003 drama-comedy Hungama comes with a stellar star cast comprising of Paresh Rawal, newcomer Meezan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever. It has been directed by Priyadarshan who takes the director seat after 5 years. The situational comedy from its trailer appears to be a love triangle at the centre of the plot.

Hostel Daze season 2 on Prime Videos

The TV series is for the millennials, explores the life of a hosteller in India and their struggle in. comic style. Hostel Daze Season 2 stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, and Ayushi Gupta in the lead roles. The series is helmed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naaiksatam. The first season saw the freshers getting adjusted to their newfound freedom, the second season will see them turn seniors and bossing around.

Feels Like Ishq on Netflix

Another anthology from Netflix revolves around six couples, six stories by six directors viz Tahira Kashyap, Jaydeep Sarkar, Anand Tiwari, Ruchir Arun, Sachin Kundalkar. The anthology starring Rohit Saraf, Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Neeraj Madhav, Skand Thakur, Amol Parashar, Saba Azad and Simran Jehani.

14 Phere on ZEE5

Another Vikrant Massey starrer, 14 Phere will see him again as the ideal groom. The movie also starts Kriti Kharbanda. The couple, senior and junior at college decide to use fake parents for marriage twice in both their hometowns. If they will succeed in their plan is all the rom-com is about. The film also starts with Jameel Khan, Gauhar Khan, Manoj Bakshi, Vineet Kumar.

Chutzpah on SonyLIV

The show starring Varun Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Manjot Singh among others is a tell-tale about the dark side of social media. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Chutzpah has interconnected but distinct stories. Fukrey duo Varun and Manjot’s comic timing is on point and appears to be aa great a watch