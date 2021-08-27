Weekend binge-watch: The Empire, Engineering Girls Season 2, check details

The official synopsis of the series says that the story is of a young king who will fight to save the honour and respect of his family and kingdom.

Before the weekend clock starts ticking, it is time to finalise our weekend binge-watch list out of the clutter that is available on different OTT platforms. With the decline in Coronavirus cases, a large number of movie buffs are daring to go to a cinema theatre but the majority still resides at home curled up in their bed and confused about what to binge-watch the next weekend. For the former set of audience Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom and Emraan-Hashmi & Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre are available in theaters while the OTT audience can watch The Empire, Lol: Enga Siri Paappom and many others. Let’s have a look at these in detail.

The Empire

The Empire is streaming on Disney-Hotstar and has veteran actor Shabana Azmi and seasoned actor Dino Morea along with other actors including Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and Aditya Seal. The eight-episode long series has been made on the basis of Alex Rutherford’s historical fiction novel Empire of the Moghul. From the trailer one can see long epic war sequences along with fast paced action. The official synopsis of the series says that the story is of a young king who will fight to save the honour and respect of his family and kingdom.

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom

The comic show is the Tamil version of Amazon Prime Video’s show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse which was made in Hindi. In the six episode series, a group of comedians will try to make others laugh over their jokes and banter. The contestant who is not able to stop her/his laughter is shown the exit door and the contestant who survives till the end will be declared the winner of the series and earn a hefty prize of Rs 25 lakh. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Engineering Girls Season 2: ZEE5

Streaming on ZEE5, the series stars Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi in the three central roles of the plotline. As the title suggests the story is about these three engineering girls who will explore the theme of love and friendship. The three friends are shown in their final year of Engineering in the show as they plan for their post-college life plans.