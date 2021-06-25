Weekend binge watch list from Netflix to Amazon Prime: Ray, Thaen and other streaming shows

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey, Ray is an Indian anthology web series created by Sayantan Mukherjee. You can watch it on Netflix.

Amazon Prime, Netflix : There is no doubt that today we have a host of content/movies/series available on various video streaming platforms which is just one click away. We have many options from Netflix, Amazon prime, Zee 5, Sony LIV among others to watch our favorite show at any time of the day. Given you have a subscription for the same. Options are plenty. But ‘What to watch’ is a real struggle and constant too. Deciding what to watch alone costs us long hours which, at the end, lands us on watching absolutely nothing. But don’t worry. We have got you covered this time. Here is the list of movies/ series that you can watch today on various streaming platforms. Check the list out.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey, Ray is an Indian anthology web series created by Sayantan Mukherjee. You can watch it on Netflix.The TV drama is inspired by the stories by celebrated writer , one of the most famous of all time, Satyajit Ray. The series brings the audience a mix bag of satire and psychological thriller. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad can be seen in the main role.

Dhoop Ki Deewar

Good news for those who loved spending hours watching Zindagi Gulzar hai. Dhoop ki Deewar is written by Umera Ahmad who also wrote the famous Zindagi Gulzar Hai, a Pakistan based TV show. Directed by Haseeb, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a Pakistani drama web series. You can watch it on Zee5. The series revolves around the lives of Vishal (Ahad Raza Mir) and Sarar (Sajal Aly) who lose their loved ones to war and eventually end up finding comfort in each other.

Thaen

Directed by Ganesh Vinayak, the movie revolves around the lives of Velu (Tharun Kumar) and Poongodi (Abarnathi) who happily lead their married life together in the village until Poongodi (his wife) catches a rare disease which could eventually kill her. Now husband Velu struggles through pillar to post to provide medical support to his wife. The movie highlights how people from villages are denied access to good medical assistants for not having valid documents to support their citizenship.

The scenes of the movie show hard hitting dialogues that question how lack of medical infrastructure is shaping the reality of today’s world. The movie is in Tamil and you can watch it on SonyLIV.

Central Park Season 2

Featuring the voices of Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr, the musical adult animated sitcom centres around Owen Tillerman who lives an ‘unconventional life’ with his family in the Big Apple’s Central Park. But trouble arises when a hotel heiress enters who wants to convert the park into condos. Now the family living in Central Park must save it from the greedy land developer. You can watch the sitcom on Apple TV Plus.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mysterious Benedict Society is a American mystery adventure television series based on the young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. The series has eight episodes and you can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar from today and will run until August 6, 2021.