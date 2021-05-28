Weekend binge-watch list: Best 2021 Hindi films to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix

Movies to watch this weekend

As the weekend nears, it is time to chalk out the perfect weekend plan to catch up on some of the newest releases on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. From full-length feature films to short films, there are many options on OTT platforms, the new hub of entertainment amid the prolonged closure of theatres. So, without wasting any time, grab your bowl of popcorn and indulge in binge-watching these Hindi films released in 2021.

The White Tiger

The rags-to-riches story of a common man, which dwells into the ever-morphing Indian social college has garnered positive feedback since its release in January 2021. Based on a Booker Prize-winning novel, the film has been directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. The film traverses through poverty, inequality and rebellion to chronicle the journey of Balram, played by Adarsh Gourav. The two-hour-long film, starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao among others, has a neo-realistic approach toward the impact of globalization on lower castes.

Pagglait

Pagglair is a simple yet gripping story of a woman who gets widowed shortly after her marriage but is not found to be behaving as per the expectations of the family, nagging relatives and society. The lead character has been played by Sanya Malhotra in the tender family drama which stars Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav. Pagglait, directed by Umesh Bisht, narrates the story of the protagonist through three major events – the demise of her husband, a photograph of her husband’s ex-lover and 50-lakh insurance left by her husband.

Chaipatti

The over 10-min-long short film directed by storyteller Sudhanshu Rai is no short of a rollercoaster ride full of spooky moments alongside situational humour. The film revolves around three friends, played by Sudhanshu, Shobhit Sujay and Abhishek Sonpaliya, who try to call a ghost with the help of a book. It’s a sudden knock on the door that spells the arrival of doom for the trio. The highlight of a fast-paced film is its climax. Priyanka Sarkar, who plays the ghost, is sure to send chills down your spine with her spooky voice.

The Big Bull

The film produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati is a biography based on the life of the Indian infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who ruled the Bombay Stock Exchange during the early 1990s. Abhishek Bachchan has diligently portrayed the real-life character on screen and had been lauded for his meticulous performance. The tale of one of India’s biggest financial fraud is a decent attempt to tell a dramatic story of ups and downs. The Big Bull also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Ram Kapoor, among others.