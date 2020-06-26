Your weekend binge guide: 5 latest movies to watch this weekend

No wonder, there has been a signficant consumption of digital movies across OTT platforms.

It’s Friday and movies are now an integral part of how we spend our weekends especially now that we are mostly at home! Spanning three long months since the lockdown had been first announced, people have not stepped out of their homes unless it is to buy essential provisions for the home. Finding a safe way to grapple with COVID 19 pandemic, people have kept their weekends around watching movies at home. No wonder, there has been a signficant consumption of digital movies across OTT platforms and the soaring demand for original narratives and content. With the weekend around the corner, take a look at thse top five new digital releases to watch this weekend:

Bhonsle starring Manoj Bajpayee on SonyLIV

People loved watched ‘The Family Man’ starring Manoj Bajpayee in its lead role. Now, the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s much-delayed film Bhonsle has been released. Taking up a never-seen-before avatar, the actor portrays a traditional Maharashtrian who goes ahead and supports what he believes to be right instead of taking a short cut and stay loyal to his state. The Manoj Bajpayee starrer is set to be released on 26th June on SonyLiv.

New Indian thriller web series Aarya on Disney + Hotstar

Who doesn’t love thriller web series? Be it Netflix or Amazon Prime videos, thrillers are grabbing eyeballs like never before. This new Indian thriller web series ‘Aarya’ is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Taking inspiration from a Dutch series Penoza, this thriller web series has something special for Indian viewers. Yes, this marks Sushmita Sen’s comeback alongwith Chandrachur Singh, whose films Josh and Kya Kehna had been hits at the box office. Created by Ram Madhvani, this crime thriller also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia in lead roles. Mark the release date – it is June 19, 2020.

Penguin on Amazon Prime

In the mood for spooky thrillers this weekend? While women-centric thrillers across Indian language films are now becoming popular on Amazon and Netflix, the latest new addition that has completely skipped a theatre release and has premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video is the Keerthy Suresh multi-lingual starrer – Penguin. From the trailer, it is clear that the protaganist is a pregnant lady who is on a search and it’s got a spooky feel to the entire setting and background music. Keerthy Suresh is a National Award-winning actor and the film ‘Penguin’ is directed by Eashvar Karthic. The release date is June 19, 2020.

Chaman Bahaar on Netflix

Catch up on Chaman Bahaar, the second movie coming from Yoodle Productions. Starring Jitendra Kumar of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan in the lead role, the film shows what happens after the love bug catches hold of him. Set for release on June 19, gear up for quite an interesting movie to watch this weekend.

Your Honor – SonyLIV

This weekend, gear up to watch Jimmy Shergill in ‘Your Honor’. As the name suggests, this series revolves around the 18-year-old son of a Judge, who sneaks out in his father’s car and ends up in huge legal trouble. Caught in a hit and run case, the victim turns out to be the son of a much feared gangster. The gripping narrative shows the dilemma of parenting and policing as the trailer shows. June 18th is the release date.