‘We strongly deny such claims’: Aamir Khan’s production house on littering Ladakh village

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas (Photo: IE)

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and the crew of the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha were recently blasted for allegedly littering Ladakh village and leaving behind waste following the movie’s shoot at Wakha village in Union Territory of Ladakh. A twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi on Thursday, July 8 shared a video of village (where shooting had taken place) after the crew left and blasted the actor and the movie’s crew saying, “This is the gift Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his crew (Laal Singh Chaddha) has left behind for the villagers of Wakha (Ladakh). The actor (Aamir Khan) talks about environmental cleanliness himself in his show Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself”.

Minutes after the video upload, the internet started reacting to the video with furious comments, and quote tweets and started demanding legal action against the action. The video has so far got some 26.3k views on Twitter and counting.

Aamir Khan’s production house has now issued an official statement debunking the allegations made by the user on its social media platforms. In a statement released on official Instagram and Twitter handles, the makers of the film stated that all the accusations against the actor and his crew were untrue and that they made sure the location is kept ‘trash-free’ at all times. The letter also stated that at the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location to make sure no trash is left in the shooting spot. “We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like”, concluded the statement.

Actor Aamir Khan, who recently announced divorce with Kiran Rao, is currently shooting for the film with Naga Chaitanya, a superstar in his own right in the south Indian film industry, in Ladakh. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has a stellar cast, including Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan the the lead role. The movie is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump (1994 blockbuster) starring Tom Hanks. He (Tom Hanks) also won an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

If sources are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also appear in cameo roles in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie which is being touted as the most anticipated release of this year is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas.