‘We are overjoyed’: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy

The couple’s future was recently questioned after Priyanka dropped ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy, the actor announced on Friday. The former Miss World also asked for privacy during “this special time”.

Tagging Nick in a note on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Nick also shared the post on his social media page.

This is the Hollywood couple’s first child together.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, when asked about starting a family, Priyanka said it was something that she wanted. In a Vanity Fair interview earlier this month, she said kids were a big part of their desire for the future.

Priyanka met Nick at the 2017 Met Gala, the grand fashion event, where they both represented designer Ralph Lauren. The two tied the knot at a lavish ceremony lasting days in December 2018 in Rajasthan. The singer/actor shut down an entire Tiffany’s store in New York while picking out a ring for Priyanka. He had proposed to the Bollywood star on her birthday during a vacation in London.

The couple’s future was recently questioned after Priyanka dropped ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles, prompting her mother Madhu Chopra to rubbish any claims of an impending split.

BOLLYWOOD AND SURROGACY

Surrogacy has become a popular option to start a family over the years, especially in Bollywood, with Priyanka becoming the latest name in a long line of actors to opted for the method. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, Aamir Khan and then-wife Kiran Rao, and Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan opted for surrogacy to expand their families in recent years. Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, both single parents, also welcomed their children via surrogacy.