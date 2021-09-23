Watch your favorite Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhanali, K-pop stars on Netflix’s Tudum event on Sep 25

Good news for K-drama fans. Your favorite pop-star will this time of the year be hosting a special programme (Photo: IE)

Netflix will soon be hosting one of its kind global fan events, Tudum. The event will come up with exclusives and first looks and is scheduled to be hosted on September 25. This time, the event that caters to the biggest stars and content creators from around the world, will have something for everyone. From Bollywood buffs, K-drama to Hollywood names to anime wizards– everything will have something that matches their interests. Here’s everything that you can expect from the upcoming Tudum event.

The K-drama

Good news for K-drama fans. Your favorite pop-star will this time of the year be hosting a special programme. The programme will show you the first glimpse at all the exciting upcoming –titles that will soon be coming to Netflix–Hellbound, My name among others. You can also expect stars like Song Kang and Jung Hae in the event.

Gear up for the Ultimate Anime Geek

This time the anime section will have seen no one but one and only Netflix’s Anime Vtuber. You will be getting the glimpse of Ultraman, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie among, Aggretsuko, Bright: Samurai Soul, and other popular anime content.

For Bollywood fans !

It won’t be completely wrong of you expecting a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit and popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Madhuri Dixit will give us a glimpse of Finding Anamika while Bhansali will share his vision for his first-ever series, Heermandi on Netflix. You will also find Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal.

In the statement, Netflix said that there will be a special Indian segment which will be hosted by none other than a very popular face of Netflix, Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. The trailer of the event has already given us a sneak peak of a star-studded event that showed us YouTube and actor Prajakta Koli, Riteish Deshmusk, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu and Tovino Thomas among others.