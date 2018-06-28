WATCH: When Priyanka Chopra arrived with rumoured beau Nick Jonas at Akash Ambani’s engagement bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image: ANI)

Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she arrived with rumoured beau, Nick Jonas at Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.

The rumoured couple, who have been making public appearance together lately, made an entry at the venue and also posed for the cameras.

Priyanka wore a bright red sari from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and paired it with a golden blouse, bracelet and a pair of earrings. While Nick complimented her in a blue suit.

#WATCH Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son, Akash Ambani’s engagement with Shloka Mehta, in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/keuG208ZC0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Priyanka and Jonas joined the party, which included names like Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

Priyanka and Nick ‘secretly’ landed in India last week.

The two have been romantically linked ever since they walked the 2017 MET Gala red carpet together.