Watch: Vivek Oberoi begins filming for biopic on PM Narendra Modi; Rawal’s first look still awaited

Source: Twitter/Reuters

The shooting for upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi has started in which Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is essaying the lead role.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on his Twitter handle, “Narendra Modi biopic filming begins in #Ahmedabad today… Will be shot at various locations in #Gujarat… #PMNarendraModi stars Vivek Anand Oberoi… Costars Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar… “

The film is being directed by Omung Kumar B and produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh,” he tweeted.

The filming started in Ahmedabad on Monday and will be filmed at several locations across Modi’s home state Gujarat along with Delhi and Uttarakhand over a span of several months.

We finally begin this journey with the love and blessings of Ganpati Bappa, dad @sureshoberoi and each and every one of you. Thank you for your love and support. @OmungKumar @sandip_Ssingh @bomanirani @DarshanKumaar #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Dgldj7vUmV — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 28, 2019

The biopic will showcase the journey of the BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had humble beginnings and transversed various parts of the country before his years as chief minister of Gujarat and finally conclude with his landmark election as the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Earlier in January, the makers of the biographical film released the first poster of the film with Vivek dressed up as PM Modi. The poster was released at a Mumbai event by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Source: twitter

As per reports, the titular character of PM Modi was previously being portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who opted out of the biopic due to unknown reasons. Vivek, who hasn’t had a solo release in a while, has done films such as ‘Krrish 3’ (2013), ‘Omkara’ (2006), ‘Company’ (2002) and ‘Saathiya’ (2002).

READ ALSO | Watch: Varun Dhawan’s spectacular performance at Attari-Wagah Border on 70th Republic Day

However, actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has also announced another film based on the life of PM Narendra Modi and is going ahead with a biopic anyway and is stuck at the scripting level. He says that the biopic on the prime minister’s life will be the most challenging role of his career.

The film will also star veteran actor Boman Irani and budding actor Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. This will mark Darshan’s third collaboration with director Omung after ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Sarbjit’. Director Omung Kumar has some critically acclaimed films to his credit that include ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Sarbjit’. The biographical drama is being produced by Sandip Ssingh, however, Taran Adarsh also named Vivek’s father Suresh Oberoi as another producer of the film.

It should be noted that the films are coming on the heels of The Accidental Prime Minister release in which actor Anupam Kher essayed the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Another concern is that both these films are being shot ahead of the 2014 general elections.