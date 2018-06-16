WATCH: Viral Race 3 review, woman rips apart Salman Khan starrer

On one hand while people have appreciated Bobby Deol’s comeback calling him Body Deol, Daisy Shah was trolled for her ‘our business is our business’ dialogue. The movie opened to negative reviews with people criticising Race 3 on various social media platform.( Source: PTI)

Race 3 review: Salman Khan starrer action-thriller Race 3 released across the country on June 15. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 has been the centre of memes and jokes on social media ever since its trailer was released. One one hand while people have appreciated Bobby Deol’s comeback calling him Body Deol,

Now, a video of a woman giving a brutal Race 3 Body Deol, the review has gone viral on the internet. In this video, she rips apart Race 3 by saying that it was mind blasting, the dialogues of the movie are written illogically and the 3D feature of the movie is not important because it only results in fragments of glass and blow of dust.

She added that songs of the movie are in Hinglish which can be played in gyms and clubs. She even asked Salman Khan to stop dancing and talked about the problem with continuity of the film. Here is the video of Race 3 review that is going viral:

Apart from Salman Khan, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Director Remo D’Souza had praised Salman Khan ahead of the release creating a strong buzz around Race 3. “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing,” he had said.