WATCH: Vijay fans burn freebies with Jayalalithaa stickers after AIADMK forces Sarkar cuts

After the ruling AIADMK forced the makers of Vijay-starrer ‘Sarkar’ to remove controversial scenes from the film, the actor’s fans have come out in his support and are burning freebies handed to them by the government in recent years. In the videos posted on various social media platforms, the fans can be seen throwing away freebies including table fans, mixies and grinders in open spaces and setting them on fire to recreate a scene from the film.

One of the scenes of the political drama involves the burning of freebies, like mixies, grinders and fans, which were distributed by the erstwhile Jayalalithaa regime. The scene didn’t go well with the AIADMK government which called it an insult to the former chief minister.

The party had also objected to the name of a woman’s character, which, it said, was a purported reference to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The party supporters protested against the film and also tore up banners of ‘Sarkar’ and began targeting theatres that screened the film.

The makers eventually opted for voluntary cuts of the freebies-trashing scene and muted an objectionable name.

Compilation of many such videos of burning and breaking freebies of TN government by Vijay Fans.

The videos posted by the fans in support of the film have Sarkar’s theme music playing in the ground. In one video, a fan is seen setting fire to a TV and mixie and then kicking it down a cliff. Another video shows a man setting fire to a TV inside his house even as the news about the Sarkar controversy plays out on another TV nearby.

The film had sparked a controversy even before its release when an aspiring filmmaker claimed that the film’s story was his. Sarkar has been produced by Sun Pictures and stars Vijay and Keerthi Suresh in key roles with Oscar winner AR Rahman composing the music.