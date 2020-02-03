WATCH | Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot Part One trailer out! Get ready for a spine-chilling experience

Updated: February 3, 2020 3:20:50 PM

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the shooting for the film had started in December 2018 and ended in September last year.

Bhoot Part One is set to be released on February 21.

Bhoot – Part 1 Trailer: The official trailer for Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship was released on Monday. The trailer ship anchors on the shore of the audience’s screens and it brings with itself some unexpected guests… goosebumps. Sharing the trailer on microblogging site Twitter, actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Ready or not, we’re coming with fear in hand.” The movie is the first part of the Bhoot franchise, which will reportedly be a trilogy, and features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the shooting for the film had started in December 2018 and ended in September last year. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will mark the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The trailer shows a dead ship called ‘Seabird’ washing up ashore the Juhu Beach due to bad weather. The trailer reveals that Vicky Kaushal’s character Prithvi is appointed as the surveying officer for the ‘Seabird’ ship. While asking for more information about the ship, Prithvi is informed that the ship had numerous stories linked to it. “Seabird is haunted,” is what is said in the trailer. According to the trailer, once Prithvi has surveyed the ship, he starts witnessing a lot of supernatural activities happening to and around him, which he is told were not hallucinations. He was, in fact, possessed by an evil spirit.

Complete with some screams and an air of mystery, the trailer, according to film critic Taran Adarsh is “spooky and scary”. He added that the expectations from the movie multiply after watching the trailer.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is set to be released on February 21, 2020. The movie was earlier supposed to release on November 15 last year but had been shifted, reportedly to avoid a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. The film has been produced jointly by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The movie poster for the film was made public in June last year. It showed Vicky Kaushal screaming while looking out of seemingly the window of a ship. The window’s glass was broken and the glass panes were marred with bloodstains. A hand was grabbing Vicky’s face in the poster.

