Watch: Varun Dhawan’s spectacular performance at Attari-Wagah Border on 70th Republic Day

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 1:15 PM

Varun Dhawan delivers a spectacular dance performance with the BSF this Republic Day at India-Pakistan Wagah Border.

Varun Dhawan celebrate Republic Day at Attari-Wagah Border (Twitter Image)

While the country is enthralled with a phenomenal parade and awesome tableaux at Rajpath this Republic Day, Varun Dhawan made sure that our soldiers at the Wagah Border also have a memorable day of patriotism. Visiting the BSF at the India-Pakistan border, Dhawan shared his spectacular dance on social media, which he called as one of the most incredible moments of his life. Dhawan wrote, ‘Happy Republic Day’ one of the most incredible moments of my life to perform live at the Attari border.

Watch the video:

The video shows a ‘hat-removing’ respect performance with the actor along with dance crew V.Unbeatable and others all in sync. Dancing to the song, the members of the dance troops can be seen wearing camouflage pants, black T-shirts and black safety vests with words BSF inscribed on it.

The Badlapur actor shared pictures of this privileged performance at the Wagah border. Sharing flips of the images, Varun wrote, ‘Happy Republic Day’ one of the most incredible moments of my life.

Varun Dhawan’s Tweet:

Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle to praise the phenomenal of a dance, the critic wrote, Varun Dhawan performed with the dance group V.Unbeatable for the Jawans at Attari Border on Republic Day. Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance-based film in Punjab.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Talking about dance, Varun recently announced that he had just begun shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film, which has been, for now, titled as #3 and will reportedly see Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. It is reportedly a sequel to Varun’s ABCD 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Watch: Varun Dhawan’s spectacular performance at Attari-Wagah Border on 70th Republic Day
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition