Watch: Varun Dhawan’s spectacular performance at Attari-Wagah Border on 70th Republic Day

Varun Dhawan celebrate Republic Day at Attari-Wagah Border (Twitter Image)

While the country is enthralled with a phenomenal parade and awesome tableaux at Rajpath this Republic Day, Varun Dhawan made sure that our soldiers at the Wagah Border also have a memorable day of patriotism. Visiting the BSF at the India-Pakistan border, Dhawan shared his spectacular dance on social media, which he called as one of the most incredible moments of his life. Dhawan wrote, ‘Happy Republic Day’ one of the most incredible moments of my life to perform live at the Attari border.

Watch the video:

The video shows a ‘hat-removing’ respect performance with the actor along with dance crew V.Unbeatable and others all in sync. Dancing to the song, the members of the dance troops can be seen wearing camouflage pants, black T-shirts and black safety vests with words BSF inscribed on it.

The Badlapur actor shared pictures of this privileged performance at the Wagah border. Sharing flips of the images, Varun wrote, ‘Happy Republic Day’ one of the most incredible moments of my life.

Varun Dhawan’s Tweet:

#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3. @remodsouza #3iscoming pic.twitter.com/iJdc2fX8GX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2019

Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle to praise the phenomenal of a dance, the critic wrote, Varun Dhawan performed with the dance group V.Unbeatable for the Jawans at Attari Border on Republic Day. Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance-based film in Punjab.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Sabse aage honge #Hindustani… Varun Dhawan performed with the dance group V.Unbeatable for the Jawans at #AttariBorder on #RepublicDay… Varun is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance-based film in #Punjab. pic.twitter.com/mLZlttIEJM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Talking about dance, Varun recently announced that he had just begun shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film, which has been, for now, titled as #3 and will reportedly see Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. It is reportedly a sequel to Varun’s ABCD 2.