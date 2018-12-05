Watch Uri Trailer: Vicky Kaushal’s new avatar impresses in the film based on 2016 Surgical strikes

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 12:59 PM

Uri trailer: Uri trailer is out. Trailer of the film based on 2016 surgical strikes was launched Wednesday. The film has new age movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam and veteran Paresh Rawal.

Watch Uri Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's new avatar impresses in the film based on 2016 Surgical strikes

The Uri trailer, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, was released on Wednesday. The action-packed film, which is slated to release on January 11, 2019, is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian army after a dreadful terrorist attack on a camp of security forces in Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The thrilling trailer begins with shots of attack on Uri Base camp followed lead-up to India’s response. Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligence officer, is seen interrogating a terrorist and delivering some fiery dialogues.

Vicky is the highlight of Uri trailer as he shows vulnerability, emotions and power, all with perfect ease. He delivers some Sunny Deol-style rousing dialogues yelling, “Indian Army didn’t start this war, but we will bloody hell finish it.”

Watch Uri Trailer:

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri film’s trailer has generated buzz on social media. Celebs, critics and tweeple have praised the film. Here are some of the reaction on Uri Trailer:

Vicky Kaushal: Ye naya Hindustan hai!


Yami Gautam: Aaj tak hamari सहनशीलता ko hamari कमज़ोरी samjha jaata tha, magar ab nahi.

Ye naya हिंदुस्तान hai, ye हिंदुस्तान ghar mein घुसेगा bhi aur मारेगा bhi!! #URITrailer


Taran Adarsh: #UriTrailer looks powerful… #Uri – The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari… Directed by Aditya Dhar… 11 Jan 2019 release…

Sumit Kadel: Unhe kashmir chahiye, aur hume unka sir.. what a EPIC trailer of #Uri⁠ ⁠ , sure shot SUPER HIT. @vickykaushal09 it will be career defining film for yours . @SirPareshRawal you nailed it as DOVAL sir. @RonnieScrewvala #URITrailer


Sumit Kadel also predicted that Uri film will be the first film in 2019 to cross 100 crore mark.

Karan Johar: Goosebump Wala trailer!!!!! You are amazing as is the trailer!!! Well done to the entire team!!!!! This ones going to fly!!!! ????????❤????

Talking about Uri, film’s director Dhar had earlier said, “This is the story of what happened in those eleven days. It’s an honour and very reassuring to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and to execute on this vision and what we believe is an engaging and thrilling story inspired by this true-life incident.”

Also Read | Simmba trailer released: Watch Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao in upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial

