Watch teaser: Akshay Kumar is on an action-packed mission to save Ram Setu

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Ram Setu. This will be his fifth movie of the year 2022 slated to release on October 25.

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen playing an archeologist, is on a mission to save Ram Setu. In the teaser, we can see him in a special suit, and diving underwater all by himself to have a look at the limestone Ram Setu underwater.

“Come join us and be a part of this exciting journey… Worldwide first glimpse of Ram Setu, today at 12 noon. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th Only In Theaters worldwide,” he wrote on social media.

राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide.https://t.co/Ws7MImRmLA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2022

Akshay Kumar is sporting a salt and pepper beard and long curly hair for his character. The film also features Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

Ram Setu is billed as an action-adventure-drama that will tell the story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Produced by Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March 2021.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.