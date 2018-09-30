​​​
WATCH: Tom Hardy recreates Amrish Puri’s ‘Mogambo khush hua’

Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo, and the Hollywood star nailed it.

By: | Los Angeles | Published: September 30, 2018 3:50 PM
Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in “Mr. India”. (IE)

Hardy was promoting his “Venom” co-star Riz Ahmed’s upcoming single “Mogambo”, and the Pakistan-origin actor made him say the catchphrase “Mogambo khush hua”. Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in “Mr. India”.

Ahmed’s single is scheduled to be released on October 3.

“Tom Hardy gives us his best mogambo – what’s the verdict? Think you can do better? Post yours here with #mogambo before the single drops October 3,” Ahmed tweeted along side the video of Hardy reciting the dialogue.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Ahmed had revealed that his debut solo rap song was inspired by Bollywood’s supervillain from the 1987 movie.

