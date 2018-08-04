WATCH | The World of Gold – Akshay Kumar shares inspirational video on how the film was made

Welcome to “The World of Gold”! This is what Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar introduced his fans to on a Saturday morning.

Welcome to “The World of Gold”! This is what Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar introduced his fans to on a Saturday morning. Akshay Kumar’s next, the much-awaited Independence Day release “Gold” is a historical sports drama inspired by India’s Olympic Gold medal. And before its release, the actor gave his ardent followers a sneak peek of how “Gold” was made. “A lot more than just lights, camera, action…watch this making of video to know how the #WorldOfGold came to life! “, tweeted Kumar along with the video. He also tagged director Reema Kagti, Producers of Excel Entertainment Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani, and co-stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

The video starts with the glimpses of how the cast and crew have worked on the film to give it the required feel of an era that gave India its first Olympic medal. “Gold is the journey and struggle of one man who embarks on to lead India to its first gold as an independent nation”, says Akshay.

Director Reema Kagti is seen working really hard on the look of the film in the video. She makes sure that the film looks straight out of the 1940s era. The film has been extensively shot in England as well.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das – an assistant manager of a pre-Independence hockey team, whose aim is to get a gold medal for the country. Mouni Roy will be playing his wife Mrs Monobina Das in the movie. The popular TV actress will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. Kunal Kapoor plays a coach in Gold. Kai Poche star Amit Sadh plays the role of a stalwart player Raghubir Pratap Singh. Debutant Sunny Kaushal who will be playing the character of Himmat Singh in Gold.

The Reema Kagti directorial is all set to release on Independence day this year, which will also mark 70 years of free India’s first gold medal at the Olympics in 1948.