Watch Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar to star in Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal has announced his next after Junglee and is all set to play Commando once again in the third sequel of the hit franchise.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has been away from the silver screen for a long time now. He was last seen in Baadshaho alongside Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana DCruz and others. Prior to this, he was seen in the hit sequel of his franchise Commando before he got busy with the shooting of Chuck Russell directorial Junglee which is all set to release now.

Now, in what is sure to excite fans of the Commando franchise, Jammwal has announced his next after Junglee and is all set to play Commando once again in the third sequel of the hit franchise.

Watch Teaser:

Vidyut Jammwal in #Commando3… Costars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah… Third instalment in #Commando series is directed by Aditya Datt… Vipul Amrutlal Shah production… Reliance Entertainment presentation… 20 Sept 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/rflrkrPk7B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

The makers of the franchise announced the film with an official announcement and the teaser released on Monday. It looks like the makers have decided to take forward the franchise with Commando 3, retaining only Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma. The new addition in the cast is newbie actress Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram Post:

This film will mark Angira Dhar’s Bollywood debut as she has just been seen in Netflix series ‘Love Par Square Feet’ till now. Commando 3 is slated for release on September 20, 2019.