Watch Teaser: Suspense ends! ‘Baahubali’ Rajamouli announces big project with superstars Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Has the time arrived for another magnum opus by SS Rajamouli? Well, it definitely looks like that. On Thursday evening, all the fans of the Baahubali director had an amazing reason to cheer after Rajamouli finally announced his upcoming movie. After months of speculation, SS Rajamouli who has directed blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2, today took to Twitter and confirmed the film along with its cast. Rajamouli confirmed that the mega project will star superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja. He shared a teaser of the much-awaited project on his Twitter page. “The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017… Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON! #RRR .. It’s not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan,” Rajamouli tweeted. He, therefore, made it clear that RRR isn’t the title but only the announcement of three TITANS coming together for the movie.

The film will be produced by DVV Entertainment Production. It, however, hasn’t been revealed about the rest of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh too tweeted on movie calling it the BIGGEST announcement. “And here comes the BIGGEST announcement… #Baahubali SS Rajamouli’s new film… Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan… Truly, the TITANS are coming together… #RRR announcement,” tweeted Adarsh. Film critic Ramesh Bala too took to Twitter after the announcement. “The much awaited confirmation we all have been waiting.. Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON! #RRR .. It’s not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan,” tweeted Bala.

Fans will have high expectations from the project not just because the film comes after Baahubali franchise, but also because Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have worked together in the past. While Rajamouli and Ram Charan have done Magadheera together, Jr NTR has worked with the director in Student No 1. However, SS Rajamouli’s fans are definitely gearing up for a huge surprise for their favourite director after his last release “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty had minted Rs 510.99 crore on the box office. While Baahubali 1 earned Rs 118.70 crore in its lifetime, the sequel collected Rs 168.25 crore in just four days. Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 121.5 crore on day one in all versions.

