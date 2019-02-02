Watch: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl participates as Alisah’s father in race

Actor Sushmita Sen recently shared a proud moment on Instagram as boyfriend Rohman Shawl went on to win the fathers’ race for her daughter Alisah. (IE)

Actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl are going strong on the personal front. The two had confessed their love for each other on social media on her birthday in November last year. The former Miss Universe has now praised him for taking on fatherly responsibilities for her daughters. Sushmita shared a new Instagram post that shows Rohman competing in a 100 m race with the fathers of her daughter Alisah’s schoolmates.

She captioned it, as THAT’S MY MAN!!! Rohman Shawl wins the 100 metres gold for Alisah in the father’s race!!! I AM SO HAPPY & PROUD of my little Shona & my Rooh!!! sharing happy feelings!!!!

The mother of two couldn’t control her happiness on witnessing the moment, as he went on to win the gold medal in the race.

She said that she saw Rohman tear up for the first time, as he cheered for Alisah, who also went on to win a gold medal in the kid’s race. She shared a video from her race with the caption that first time I saw Rohman Shawl with tears in his eyes, as he yelled & yelled her name to the finish line!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU ALISAH!!!

Rohman is often seen taking part in Sushmita’s family celebrations. He had flown to Dubai to join her and her family on her birthday and had also accompanied them to Jaipur to attend the wedding of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son.

However, it’s uncertain if marriage is on their minds as Sushmita had recently shared a cryptic post.

She had written, that whoever invented marriage was creepy as hell.