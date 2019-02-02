Watch: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl participates as Alisah’s father in race

By: | Updated: February 2, 2019 4:59 PM

Actor Sushmita Sen recently shared a proud moment on Instagram as boyfriend Rohman Shawl went on to win the fathers’ race for her daughter Alisah.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen again walked the stage of 65th edition of the Miss UniverseActor Sushmita Sen recently shared a proud moment on Instagram as boyfriend Rohman Shawl went on to win the fathers’ race for her daughter Alisah. (IE)

Actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl are going strong on the personal front. The two had confessed their love for each other on social media on her birthday in November last year. The former Miss Universe has now praised him for taking on fatherly responsibilities for her daughters. Sushmita shared a new Instagram post that shows Rohman competing in a 100 m race with the fathers of her daughter Alisah’s schoolmates.

She captioned it, as THAT’S MY MAN!!! Rohman Shawl wins the 100 metres gold for Alisah in the father’s race!!! I AM SO HAPPY & PROUD of my little Shona & my Rooh!!! sharing happy feelings!!!!

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post:

The mother of two couldn’t control her happiness on witnessing the moment, as he went on to win the gold medal in the race.

She said that she saw Rohman tear up for the first time, as he cheered for Alisah, who also went on to win a gold medal in the kid’s race. She shared a video from her race with the caption that first time I saw Rohman Shawl with tears in his eyes, as he yelled & yelled her name to the finish line!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU ALISAH!!!

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post:

Rohman is often seen taking part in Sushmita’s family celebrations. He had flown to Dubai to join her and her family on her birthday and had also accompanied them to Jaipur to attend the wedding of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son.

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post:

However, it’s uncertain if marriage is on their minds as Sushmita had recently shared a cryptic post.

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???????? #marriage #strategy #cushandwizdom ????❤

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

She had written, that whoever invented marriage was creepy as hell.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Watch: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl participates as Alisah’s father in race
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition