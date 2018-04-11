WATCH: So close! Is he Anupam Kher or Manmohan Singh? 1st look from sets of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in London

First look from sets of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in London; Anupam Kher ‘becomes’ Manmohan Singh

The shooting for the Anupam Kher starrer movie, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ has begun in the city of London in England. What makes the movie more interesting is the fact that Bollywood Anupam Kher is playing the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. The movie is based on the book by Sanjaya Baru which goes by the same name.

Today, a video from the sets of the movie has emerged which sheds a lot of light on Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh. In the video, it can be seen that how beautifully Anupam Kher is imitating the former Prime Minister of India. The overall look of the actor seems to be perfect with the iconic blue turban. What should be kept in mind is the fact the way Anupam Kher is moving his hands. It really seems like Anupam Kher has studied Dr Manmohan Singh and his body movements perfectly. Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta will be anchoring the movie as a creative producer. The script of the film has been written by Mayank Tewari, who earlier wrote the script of Newton. The Accidental Prime Minister is expected to release on December 21.

#WATCH: First look from the sets of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' in London, featuring Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/WV6vyj8Yce — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

The first poster of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ was released a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the German-born actor Suzanne Bernert has been roped in the film. She will be playing the role of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The movie, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is being directed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna as political commentator Sanjay Baru and meanwhile the role of Priyanka Gandhi will be played by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame actor Aahana Kumra.