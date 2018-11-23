Watch: Salman Khan rides bicycle with union minister Kiren Rijiju, CM Pema Khandu in picturesque Arunachal

By: | Updated: November 23, 2018 3:49 PM

Arunachal Pradesh's Department of Tourism organises Mechuka Festival which draws many adventure enthusiasts from across the world every year.

Salman Khan, Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Bollywood, MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race, Mechuka Adventure FestivalSalman Khan with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal CM Khandu (Pic: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)

Serene and picturesque valleys of Arunachal Pradesh and Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan riding a Bicycle looks like a scene from his movie but the bollywood megastar was in the state to promote and kick-start the 2nd edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. Joined by the who’s who of Arunachal including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, the Dabangg star cycled around the untouched hilly terrains of the state and also inaugurated the 6th edition of Mechuka Adventure Festival. The cycling event is part of Mechuka festival.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan-star, who is the ambassador of Arunachal tourism, also participated in a 10-km bicycle ride with the two politicians. Several other dignitaries also joined them.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Salman khan was seen cycling through the majestic hilly roads of Arunachal against the natural setting of snow-capped mountains in the background.

MoS for Home, Kiren Rijiju, also shared photos of their amazing trip and thanked the actor for promoting adventure tourism in the state. “People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today,” MoS wrote on his Twitter while sharing these photos.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu also posted some pictures online and thanked the Race 3 star saying that his presence at the event “means a lot”.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Tourism organises Mechuka Festival which draws many adventure enthusiasts from across the world every year.

Khan, who was on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh to promote tourism expressed his desire to visit the state during an interaction with his Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tengu.

