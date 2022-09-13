Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Plan A Plan B on Netflix promises a fun ride

What happens when the woman who makes couples match, falls for the man who handles their divorces? Can opposites attract? Netflix brings us a fun-filled ride with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia as they dropped the trailer of their upcoming romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. With marriages, divorces, swipe rights and everything in between, this rom-com is here to give you all the feels.

Talking about the making of the film, Shashanka Ghosh remarked, “In life, plans get made. Then something happens and the best-laid plans go haywire- and that’s exactly how this unique story came to life. The script came to me from the writer Rajat Arora, and the moment I read it, I was instantly excited to work on this theme. Making Plan A Plan B with Riteish, Tamannaah and Poonam Ji has been such a fun experience and their infectious energy and chemistry has translated in every shot of the film. This film is a sweet romantic comedy that is light-hearted and fun and we hope Netflix audiences will enjoy it.”

Speaking about his experience of writing the film, Rajat Arora said, “Plan A Plan B is a quirky romance that will win your hearts. It is the classic story about ‘do opposites attract’ but is depicted in a spirited new way that we hope will be a solid entertainer. Shashanka’s direction has brought a vivacious energy into the script and it has been a great journey making the film.”

Watch trailer here:

Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of a matchmaker said, “This movie has been a wild ride. Whether it is working with Netflix, the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka sir, Plan A Plan B has been a memorable journey. It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can’t wait for its launch on Netflix!”

Speaking about his experience, Riteish Deshmukh added, “I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and Plan A Plan B was yet another memorable experience for me. It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love and we cannot wait for Netflix viewers around the world to enjoy it with us!”

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon, and Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Plan A Plan B begins streaming on September 30 on Netflix.