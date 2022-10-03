Watch: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s dance performance at their sangeet ceremony

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are enjoying their pre-wedding festivities, are also keeping their fans updated about their wedding celebrations. The two have been posting pictures and videos from their sangeet, Mehendi, and cocktail party on social media.

Recently, Richa and Ali revealed that they formalised their union two-and-a-half years ago, and are now celebrating their union with friends and family.

Here’s an exclusive video where we can see Richa and Ali dancing to their favourite Bollywood song on their Sangeet ceremony.

For the ceremony, Richa wore a pink and baby blue outfit with off-shoulder sleeves and fish scale-style top. She styled her hair in pretty waves and wore a colourful necklace. Ali, meanwhile, wore a white angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been posting pictures from their sangeet and cocktail party on social media. Sharing the photos, Ali just shared a kissy-face emoji and a white heart emoticon. He also used their wedding hashtag ‘#RiAli’. Earlier, inside photos from the ceremonies were shared by the couple’s friends on Instagram.

Ali and Richa will get married in Mumbai on October 4. Ahead of the wedding, they celebrated with their friends and family in Delhi. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues on October 5.

For the unversed, Ali and Richa met in 2012 during the shooting of their movie Fukrey and fell in love.

On the work front, Richa has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her kitty. She is also producing Girls Will Be Girls with Ali. The two will also share screen space in Fukrey 3. Ali was last seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile. The mystery thriller also starred Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, and Armie Hammer.