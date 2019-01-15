Watch: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Gully Boy sweeps the Internet, becomes top trend on Twitter

Bollywood actor Ranveer showcased his terrific rapping skills in the two minutes and 10-second song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ (IE)

Ranveer Singh’s latest song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from the ‘Gully Boy’ has become all the rage on Twitter. The song is an instant hit and the listeners find themselves resonating with the new anthem for all those who dream of making it big in their lives. Within half-an-hour of its release, the song got more than 1 lakh views.

Bollywood actor Ranveer showcased his terrific rapping skills in the two minutes and 10-second song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ as he lent his voice for the catch track and proved he can fit into any role he takes up on the big screen.

The song, which traces the journey of a boy from slums to Hip Hop, gives a glimpse into the world of ‘Gully Boy’. The lyrics talk about the realities of life and how a day changes the life for an underdog.

Twitterverse has been blown away by Ranveer’s latest song and flooded it with an array of reactions. The track has been composed by Dub Sharma while DIVINE and Ankur Tewari have penned down its lyrics.