Watch: Ranveer Singh dances his heart out at his post-wedding party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of their wedding that took place on November 14.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who got married to Deepika Padukone recently, was seen dancing with joy at a party thrown by his sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai on Saturday.

A video uploaded on an Instagram page shows how happy the actor is in his new innings of life. The page also shared a number of images of the new bride Deepika Padukone, who also seemed to be having too much fun at the bash with her partner Ranveer. The new couple celebrated their marriage by dancing together.

The party was organised in honour of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. it seems like only close family friends were invited for the party. While Ranveer was wearing designer Manish Arora attire, Deepika wore a beautiful lehenga.

On Saturday morning, designer Manish Arora, while sharing exclusive pictures of Ranveer dressed wrote, “When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?;-)”

This was the couple’s first party in Mumbai after the reception in Bangalore. They will host two more receptions in Bengaluru. While on December 1, reception will be for Bollywood fraternity , another will be for be for Ranveer’s family members and close friends, sources told Indian Express.