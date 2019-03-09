Watch Priyanka Chopra interviewing inspiring women in ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’ trailer!

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 1:08 PM

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing will premiere on Priyanka Chopra's YouTube channel on March 27. In it, Priyanka will be seen in conversation with "incredible women" including Diane Von Furstenberg, Awkwafina and Simone Biles.

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing trailer: Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Simone Biles. (IE)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has added another feather to her cap. The actress who has featured in three Hollywood movies now has a YouTube special of her own. We have been hearing about the event, previously perceived to be a web series, for quite some time now. Titled, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, the YouTube event has dropped its first trailer on the video streaming platform. Priyanka features in the trailer talking about how she is going to meet three wonderful women who have shattered the glass ceiling.

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing – inspired by the book of the same name -will follow Priyanka as she interviews designer Diane Von Furstenberg, actress Awkwafina, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The women will share personal stories of their success and growth in this mad, mad world. We will also get to see Priyanka and Awkwafina KARAOKE it out, as hinted in the trailer.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Fans are super excited to witness this new step that Priyanka has taken in her career. Also, the concept of the YouTube special sounds quite amazing. Fans already hope that there is a part two of If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Other than this, Priyanka will also be seen playing the lead role in the Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. She has admitted having been developing a movie on Maa Anand Sheela. She has also revealed that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj to star in their next directorial. If I Could Tell You Just One Thing releases on YouTube on March 24.

