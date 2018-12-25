WATCH: Nigerian boys singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

Nigerians sing SRK’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and people are loving it. (Source: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan fans popularity transcends borders and is not just limited to India. There are fans across the world who love SRK which is proved by the video of Nigerian boys singing the title track of his 2003 release, Kal Ho Naa Ho. In the video posted on Twitter by one user Ali Gul Khan from Australia, three Nigerian boys are seen flawlessly singing the title track. Their soulful voice has cast magic as the video is currently trending across the internet and on Twitter alone, it has received 5.27 lakh views, more than 15,000 retweets, and 27,000 likes.

Watch Video:

I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians ???? pic.twitter.com/DC8hPiDwqU — Ali Gul Khan ???? (@alidaudzai_) December 21, 2018

Well, it seems Kal Ho Naa Ho isn’t just loved by Bollywood fans in India but has become a global phenomenon.

Produced by Karan Johar in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho attained the status of a classic since its release and is considered one of SRK’s finest performances to this day. Sonu Nigam voiced the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Now, 15 years later, a melodious rendition of the evergreen song, sung by a Nigerian man, is winning hearts all over again.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s just-released film ‘Zero’ and has grossed Rs. 100 crore plus worldwide and is eyeing on minting more moolah on the Christmas day. ‘Zero’ is a film based on the life of a dwarf who journeys from a small town in Uttar Pradesh into the dizzying world of film glamour and then to Mars in the meantime he falls for two ladies in his life.