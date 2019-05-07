Lady Gaga sets the pink carpet on fire!

We just witnessed the marvel that was the 'Met Gala 2019'. This year's theme for the Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' and every celebrity arrived at the carpet looking better than the last one. However, Lady Gaga's attire will take us some time to get over. Lady Gaga, along with equally gorgeous looking Harry Styles set the pink carpet on fire. She was also the host of the night. Gaga stripped three layers of clothing on the pink carpet and gave a jaw-dropping show. We are sure nobody can say that they changed their attire four times at the carpet, but Lady Gaga can. INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram I had the incredible honor of getting a front row seat to every single one of Lady Gaga\u2019s outfit changes. I think my life is completely downhill from here. I cannot believe I got to experience this. . . . . . #metgala #met #metgala2019 #ladygaga #gaga #fashion #outfit #nyc #redcarpet #brandonmaxwell #hausofgaga A post shared by \u1d0d\u1d00\u1d1b\u1d1b\u029c\u1d07\u1d21 \u1d04\u1d00\u0274\u1d04\u1d07\u029f ???????? (@shes_cancelled) on May 6, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT The world-renowned actress and singer started with her ginormous fuchsia pink Brandon Maxwell gown. Her gown had a large train and also she donned an equally large bow on her head. LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram #METGALA #METGAGA 1\ufe0f\u20e3 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 6, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT Gaga then stripped down to a black Brandon Maxwell gown which had a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized this gown with a black umbrella. People were still in awe of this attire change but then boom, she did it all over again. READ:\u00a0Isha Ambani steals the show in Prabal Gurung gown for Met Gala 2019, See pics LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram #METGALA #METGAGA 2\u20e3 ???? @dia.getty A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 6, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT When Gaga stripped down this time, she got into another fuschia pink sheath gown again by Brandon Maxwell. However, this gown was figure hugging and had spaghetti straps. To accessorize this gown the singer wore black shades and carried a huge phone in her hand. LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram #METGALA #METGAGA 3\u20e3 ???? @johnshearer A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 6, 2019 at 8:54pm PDT Finally, Gaga stole the show when she stripped for the last time. She stripped this time into a black embellished and shimmery lingerie. Don't miss out those matching heels. LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM POST: View this post on Instagram #METGALA #METGAGA 4\u20e3 ???? @dimitrioskphoto @iamjmccarthy A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 6, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT There were also other celebrities too who went all extra at the pink carpet like Priyanka Chopra and Billy Porter but nobody did it like the Poker face singer.