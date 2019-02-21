Watch Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar bleeds saffron in fierce Battle of Saragarhi

Watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari here. | (Photo Credit: IE)

Kesari Trailer: After sharing a series of posters and making the wait of his fans difficult, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari finally dropped in. The actor who is all set to play Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldiers who fought the Battle of Saragarhi. The actor shared a post along with the caption ‘a true story about a war fought valiantly by 21 Sikhs vs 10000 invaders’.

The two posters grabbed major eyeballs and soon after sharing the post, the comments that congratulated the actor for his next release started pouring in on the social media. But, finally, after the long wait, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s most anticipated film of the year dropped in today and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it did full justice to the expectations.

Kesari movie story

KESARI is based on the true story of one of the toughest battles that India ever fought, that is ‘Battle of Saragarhi’. The year was 1897 and the British Empire had conquered most of India, is now trying to infiltrate Afghanistan. Fort Saragarhi, in the NWFP (North Western Frontier Province), is a small communication post used to relay messages between two major military forts – Lockhardt and Gullistan. Marked in color KESARI (Saffron), the Sikhs symbolize valor and pride and to die to do one’s duty. Ishar Singh ( role played by Akshay Kumar), a proud warrior who prefers to live by his community rules, is found in direct conflict with the orders of his British officers. As a punishment, Ishar is sent to Saragarhi where a bunch of 20 undisciplined Sikh soldiers awaits him. And it is this bunch of lovable rogues that Ishar leads into the battle when an army of 10,000 Afghani Pathans turn up at Saragarhi on the 12th of Sept 1897. Therefore it is now 21 Sikhs vs 10,000 Afghans on the battlefield.

While the teasers of Kesari have everything to make one impatient, restless and looking for more.

Watch Kesari movie trailer:



Kesari movie cast, director

Akshay Kumar is busy experimenting with roles with each passing film, and he has yet again picked an interesting storyline for his upcoming film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is set to hit the screens on March 21.