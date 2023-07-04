scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Watch: Karan Johar unveils trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to offer an enchanting experience

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Source: Dharma Productions/YouTube
Source: Dharma Productions/YouTube

The trailer of the much awaited Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem kahani” is finally out on the official YouTube channel of the Dharma productions.

Karan Johar set the internet ablaze with the announcement of the trailer release of the highly-anticipated for his upcoming magnum opus, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” Johar, known for his grandeur and larger-than-life cinematic experiences, took to his Instagram handle earlier today to share the exhilarating news.

In a post that exuded excitement and a promise of an unforgettable journey, Karan Johar wrote, “The power of love and the power of families – both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead!!!!!💜 In cinemas on 28th July.”

Also Read

The trailer of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” showcases a mesmerizing blend of romance, drama, and family dynamics, inviting viewers into a world where love conquers all obstacles. Starring the exceptionally talented and versatile actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles, the film promises to be a visual extravaganza that will tug at the heartstrings of audiences across the globe.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to offer an enchanting experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 13:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS