Watch: Kangana Ranaut dedicates the temple in hometown Mandi to ancestors & locals!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25, 2019. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to starting 2019 on a high note with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. On Thursday, she sought blessings at the Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple at her native place Dhabi in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

The official Instagram account of Kangana’s team shared a picture of the actress offering prayers at the temple. Did you know that she also dedicated the temple? Yes. Kangana consecrated a temple in name of her clan’ goddess, Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple. The beautiful temple is located in her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana performed ‘puja’ and took part in ‘kirtan’ by dancing and singing in the Goddess’s name.

Team Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Watch Video:



Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister releases in Pakistan today!

Watch Trailer:



Meanwhile, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is in the eye of a storm. The Karni Sena has objected to a scene in the period drama, which allegedly shows an affair between Rani Laxmibai and a British officer. They also have problems with a scene where the queen is seen dancing.

The outfit has threatened to vandalise theatres and property if Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi opens in theatres without getting approval from them first.

However, Kangana has refused to bow down to the Karni Sena. “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop, then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them,” she told an entertainment website.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which marks the big screen debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande, will release on January 25.