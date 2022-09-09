Watch: Huma Qureshi on playing Rani Bharti in Maharani 2, completing 10 years in Bollywood, and more

Huma Qureshi is currently basking in the success of her web series Maharani, whose second season premiered on SonyLIV on August 25 and opened to rave reviews from the audience and the critics. The actress portrays political leader Rani Bharti in the show based on the politics of Bihar in the 1990s. In Maharani Season 2, directed by Ravindra Gautam, Rani Bharti is reigning and trying to bring fair administration to the citizens of her state. The series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak, and Neha Chouhan in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com, Huma Qureshi talks about Maharani 2, the success of the series, playing Rani Bharti, choosing scripts, the process to prepare for a character, completing 10 years in Bollywood, and reasons why Hindi films are not doing well at the box office, and more:

Let’s take a look:

In 2012, Huma Qureshi shot to fame with her debut role in the crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur opposite Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Panjak Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Richa Chadha, and others. She was seen playing the wife of a gangster. Gangs of Wasseypur garnered global recognition when it was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. Huma Qureshi won critical acclaim for her roles in Dedh Ishqiya and Shorts. Cut to 2022, Huma Qureshi’s Valimai (in Tamil and Hindi) managed to garner a lot of appreciation.

Her upcoming slate of feature films includes a biopic on noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal, Dinesh Vijan’s production Pooja Meri Jaan, the slice-of-life comedy Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, and Vasan Bala-directed Monica Oh My Darling on Netflix.