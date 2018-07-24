WATCH | How Akshay Kumar transformed into Tapan Das for Gold

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a hockey coach Tapan Das in Gold.

Just like his other movies in recent times, Akshay Kumar’s Gold is creating quite a buzz ahead of its August 15 release. Starring a number of other talented actors like Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film is based on India’s journey to its first Olympic Gold in hockey post-Independence. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das – an assistant manager of a pre-Independence hockey team, whose aim is to get a gold medal for the country.

The makers of the film recently released a video showing the actor’s transformation for the role. “Take a sneak peak into the world of Tapan Das – The man whose dream and vision made independent India wins its first ever Gold,” the description of the video read.

Released on YouTube, this behind-the-scenes footage shows the funny side of the actor who is known for his discipline. Reema Kagti, the director of Gold, also features in the video and revealed a few things about Akshay’s character. “The person that inspired his character is very controversial. Scheming, unpopular, argumentative, but at the same time, knows the game really well,” she said.

Watch video here –

Akshay himself talked about his preparation of the role. “I am playing Tapan Das, a Bengali, who is the Indian hockey team’s manager in the pre-Independence era. We added a mustache, a dhoti, with a jacket and a differently-styled hair-do for the character,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, his co-star Kunal Kapoor said that Akshay is a physical star. He added that Akshay can slip, and fall, and you know, nothing will happen. “He can do a cartwheel, so he does a lot of physical stuff. After the take would be over, and Reema was happy with the take she got, he will be like, ‘Let’s do one for fun,” he said.

The movie has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.