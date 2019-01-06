Watch: Here’s how Aishwarya Rai welcomed the new year with hubby Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 4:18 PM

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai welcomed the new year 2019 in a style.

aishwarya rai, aishwarya rai bachchan, abhishek bachchan, aiswarya rai new year, bachchan family new yearPhoto: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai welcomed the new year 2019 in a style. The actress who spent the new year moment with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya at a secret location has shared a picture on Instagram of the new year.

“Here’s lookin’ at you…2019,” she captioned the image.

As per media reports, Aishwarya and Abhishek will soon share the screen in the forthcoming film ‘Gulab Jamun.’ Both actors have earlier acted together in a number of films that included ‘Kuch Naa Kaho,’ ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke’ and ‘Guru.’

It can easily be said that Aishwarya can nail both ethnic and contemporary looks effortlessly. Earlier, she had stepped out in an embellished Anarkali from the designer duo of Falguni and Shane Peacock’s label.

In 2018, Abhishek Bachchan made a comeback after a gap of two years. He was seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan. The actor’s performance was loved by his fans. Aishwarya Rai was also seen in Fanney Singh in 2018. She played a pop star.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market's Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

