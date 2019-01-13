Watch: Filmmaker Karan Johar shares his rare pool picture on Instagram

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar (IE)

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture of himself on Instagram enjoying some quality time, taking a dip in the pool. Sharing a candid and a “rare pool picture” of him chilling and relaxing in the pool, Johar captioned it as, “My rare pool picture!!! Thanks @anudewan5 for your beautiful home!!! Pic courtesy @shwetabachchan.”



Styling his uber cool look in glasses, Johar can be seen basking in the sun after taking a dip in the pool in the photo. He revealed that the picture was clicked in his friend Anu Dewan’s house and his childhood friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also took part in the get-together.

Last week, Johar along with other actors met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The filmmaker later shared a group selfie with PM Modi and Bollywood’s celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

KJo, as he is popularly known, is quite active on Instagram where he regularly shares pictures of him with his friends and fellow celebrities. He also posts pictures from his popular TV chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ and his upcoming projects. In addition, the producer also shares behind the scenes in ‘Toodles’ videos that feature Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. Often, the duo can be seen saying something witty about Johar’s fashion choices. He also keeps engaging with his fans through adorable photos and videos of his twins – Roohi and Yash.

Earlier in the year, Johar announced he will be donning the director’s cap for multi-starrer war epic film ‘Takht’, which will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is likely to hit the big screens next year.