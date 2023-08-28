scorecardresearch
WATCH – FE Exclusive Interview | ‘As an artist, we have a certain social responsibility,’ says Ayushmann Khurrana

In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his recently released film Dream Girl 2, his journey in the Hindi film industry, his responsibilities towards the society as an actor, working on a film around music, and more.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Ayushmann Khurrana (Source: YRF)

Give him any character and he’ll make it his own. He is capable of teaching you without being preachy. Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor who gives his best while he is on-screen and his recently released film Dream Girl 2 explains that. The film has earned over Rs 40 crore in the first weekend.

Watch the full interview here:

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Anu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and others.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 15:27 IST

