WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Shahid Kapoor remembers the time when people did not want to give him work

“Who believes in anybody till the time you are not successful, you just have to work hard,” Shahid Kapoor tells us on being asked if people doubted him and called him over-ambitious.

Shahid, who was recently seen on Amazon Prime’s show Farzi is happy that people are connecting with his ‘not-so-likable’ character of Sunny, a talented painter who turns to currency counterfeiting, in his streaming debut.

“It’s always challenging when you’re playing a guy who is not likable. It’s important for you to make them (the audience) like him,” Shahid Kapoor tells us.

Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Farzi revolves around Sunny (Kapoor) who finds himself drawn into the dark while he plots a perfect con. A task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his goal to eliminate the threat Sunny represents to the country.

Shahid, who is basking in the success of his digital debut will complete 20 years in the Hindi film industry in May. On asking him about his journey and how he has evolved as an actor, Shahid Kapoor says, “It has been a huge learning curve. A lot in me has changed but the fundamentals have remained the same. I also believe in always being a student as that will only help you evolve and keep the fire alive.”

Farzi streaming on Amazon Prime Video.