WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Rakul Preet Singh on Chhatriwali: Film is not just about safe sex but also about health issues

Rakul Preet Singh is all set for the release of Chhatriwali, her first release of the year. Helmed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, the film is about a girl called Sanya. She works as quality control head at a condom factory. In the trailer of the film, we can see Rakul Preet Singh attempting to educate people about safe sex and the importance of contraceptives. In an exclusive interview with fianncialexpress.com’s Eshita Bharagava, Rakul Preet Singh says, “Chhatriwali is not just about safe sex but also about the health issues that women face due to lack of safe sex”.

Rakul Preet Singh tells us that the film aims at entertaining the audience without being too preachy. “I promise you that the film is going to entertain you. We have not tried to be preachy and that’s the USP of Chhatriwali.”

Watch full interview here:

Talking about her character, Rakul Preet Singh tells, “I am playing a character called Sanya who belongs to Karnal. Through her journey and because of her experiences in life, she realises that it is important to educate people about sex, the importance of using condoms, and abortions that happen because of a lack of awareness. I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection.”

Chhatriwali also stars Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from January 20, 2023.