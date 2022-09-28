scorecardresearch
WATCH Exclusive Interview | Mouni Roy on playing Junoon in Brahmastra: It was supposed to be a special appearance

In an exclusive interview, Mouni Roy speaks about the praises she has been receiving since the film’s release, her character, sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Brahmastra – Part 2, and more.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Mouni Roy as Junoon in Brahmastra

While Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has received some negative to mixed reviews from the audience and critics, one name from the cast that managed to impress the viewers is that of Junoon, played by Mouni Roy. She has impressed her fans with her performance. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Mouni Roy spoke about receiving praises for her character, working with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Brahmastra – Part 2: Dev, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, with extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

