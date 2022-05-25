WATCH: Dhanush making a ravishing blink-and-you-miss appearance in his Hollywood debut ‘The Gray Man’

Dhanush is making his Hollywood debut with Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans starrer, ‘The Gray Man’, and Netflix recently released its first trailer. Even though Dhanush is in it for a few seconds, it is thrilling to see him in action mode for his first Hollywood project. The trailer is all about explosions, fireworks, gunshots, and car crashes. The Gray Man is directed by Russo Brothers.

Ryan Gosling plays Court Gentry, codenamed Sierra Six, a black ops agent who goes on the run with his team after unearthing gospel secrets about his agency; his nemesis is Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, the antagonist for the movie who needs to bring “the infamous Sierra Six” down.

Ryan and Chris dictate most of the screen time, not surprisingly, but several other famous faces appear as well. Dhanush is seen in a pivotal role where he is tasked to be the assassin who goes after Sierra Six and his allies following Llyod’s orders. Dhanush’s fight scene is all too brief but full-throttle. There’s a shot of him full-frame beckoning at his opponent.

The cast also features Bridgerton alum Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Narcos star Wagner Moura and Julia Butters from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The official description reads, “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it,” reported the outlet.

The film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. Dhanush shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The Gray Man trailer.” his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with best wishes. Twitter albeit thrilled is disappointed about his blink-and-you-miss show up in the trailer.

The Gray Man will hit the theatres on July 15, followed by its release on Netflix on July 22.